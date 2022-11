Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit

Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit. Finland-based group Nokian Tyres announced on Tuesday (November 1) that it will invest some EUR 650 million in a new passenger car tire factory in Romania that will become operational at the end of 2024. This is one of the biggest investments announced in Romania's automotive sector in recent (...)