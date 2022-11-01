One United’s 208-apartment residential development Floreasca Towers receives green light

One United's 208-apartment residential development Floreasca Towers receives green light. Real estate developer One United Properties has recently obtained the building permit for One Floreasca Towers, a premium development in the heart of Bucharest's business district. The complex will have 208 residential units and is valued at EUR 61.8 million. The delivery is estimated for (...)