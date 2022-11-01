2022 Social Progress Index: Romania is no longer last among EU countries

2022 Social Progress Index: Romania is no longer last among EU countries. Romania has climbed one place and ranks 43rd in the 2022 edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. This means that, although the advance is not that significant, Romania is no longer last among the EU member (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]