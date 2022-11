Romania Forex Reserves Grow to Over EUR50B for First Time Ever, in October 2022



Romania's foreign exchange reserves (foreign currency plus gold) increased to more than EUR50 billion for the first time ever, reaching EUR51.78 billion at the end of October, compared with EUR49.3 billion in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday (November (...)