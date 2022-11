Romgaz Sells RON330M Worth of Natural Gas to Electrocentrale Bucuresti

Romgaz Sells RON330M Worth of Natural Gas to Electrocentrale Bucuresti. Romgaz (SNG.RO), a state-run natural gas producer and supplier, on November 1 announced a deal with Electrocentrale Bucuresti, the main provider of heating via the central heating system of Bucharest, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]