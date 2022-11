Romania’s Râmnicu Vâlcea to have 46-hectare forest-park

Romania’s Râmnicu Vâlcea to have 46-hectare forest-park. The Ministry of Environment approved the project for the development of a forest-park in Râmnicu Vâlcea, the largest city in Vâlcea county, central-southern Romania. According to the City Hall, the future forest-park will cover 46 hectares and be set up on the city’s Dealul Capela (Capela Hill). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]