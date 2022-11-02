Bucharest’s Hermes Business Campus receives Access4you certification for people with disabilities

Bucharest’s Hermes Business Campus receives Access4you certification for people with disabilities. The Hermes Business Campus office project in Bucharest, part of the Hungarian real estate investment fund Adventum Group’s portfolio, obtained the Access4you certification. It thus became the first office complex in Romania to hold accessibility certification for people with special needs, such (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]