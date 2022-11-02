NextUp: Romanian companies invest up to 8,000 euros in digitalization to combat inflation, the demand for ERP systems increasing by 30%



Inflation and recent changes in the Fiscal Code determine Romanian entrepreneurs to invest in the digitization and automation of processes in their companies in order to reduce expenses by up to 35%. Thus, the demand for software solutions increased by 30% during January-September 2022 compared (...)