Transport Minister Grindeanu: Reception for rest of 16 repaired railway lines at Constanta Port scheduled in 10 days

Transport Minister Grindeanu: Reception for rest of 16 repaired railway lines at Constanta Port scheduled in 10 days. Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu (photo L) announced on Tuesday that 19 of the 35 railway lines at the Constanta Port, repaired under an emergency procedure, have been received, and for the other 16 lines, the reception of the works is scheduled in 10 days. “We started in the spring... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]