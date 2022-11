Muntmark Sells Europe’s Biggest Solar Park, of Arad, to British-Held Rezolv Energy

Monsson group, the biggest green energy project developer in Romania, has signed an agreement with Rezolv Energy, a company owned by British investment fund Actis, for the development of a 1,044 MW solar park in Arad. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]