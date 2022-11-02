 
November 2, 2022

Romanian National Football Academy opens license courses for sports management, trainer
Romanian National Football Academy opens license courses for sports management, trainer.

The National Football Academy (ANF), a football education body by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), opened its license course for sports trainers until December 15. Interested candidates must have a baccalaureate diploma from high school, an authorized training course from accredited (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange Continues Digitization Process Alongside eVOTE The Bucharest Stock Exchange will use the eVOTE platform for electronic participation in the General Shareholders' Meetings.

ING Bank Continues To Fund Entrepreneurs Via IMM Invest Plus Program ING Bank Romania said it would continue to grant state-guaranteed and subsidized loans to Romanian entrepreneurs for the third consecutive year, within the IMM Invest Plus 2022 program.

Adapta Robotics launches first retail robot on Romanian market Adapta Robotics, a company specializing in the design and production of non-industrial robots, recently launched ERIS, the first retail robot on the Romanian market, in partnership with Carrefour Romania. Adapta’s robots are used to automate tasks usually performed by humans. Their newest (...)

Romanians make up fourth largest group of foreign-born residents in England and Wales Romanians make up the fourth largest group of foreign-born residents in England and Wales, after the Indian, Polish and Pakistani people. The number of the former increased six-fold in the last decade. One in six residents of England and Wales were born outside the UK, an increase of 2.5 (...)

Bitdefender unveils feature guarding users from malicious links sent through chats Romanian cyber-security provider Bitdefender recently unveiled the new Chat Protection feature of its Mobile Security app, which is designed to safeguard users from malicious links sent through chat apps. Chat Protection is designed to stop users from accessing dangerous links and prevent the (...)

Lighthouse Romania Becomes Member Of European Crisis Communication Network Romanian PR and strategic communications agency Lighthouse has joined Crisis Communication Network Europe (CCNE), becoming the sole Romanian member of the group and the first in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Romania Unemployment Rate Edges Up To 5.2% In September 2022 Romania’s unemployment rate stood at 5.2% in September 2022, higher by 0.1 percentage points than 5.1% in August 2022, data from the country’s statistics institute INS shows on Thursday (Nov 3).

 


