Romanian National Football Academy opens license courses for sports management, trainer
Nov 2, 2022
Romanian National Football Academy opens license courses for sports management, trainer.
The National Football Academy (ANF), a football education body by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), opened its license course for sports trainers until December 15. Interested candidates must have a baccalaureate diploma from high school, an authorized training course from accredited (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]