Bucharest Jewish Film Festival holds 12th edition this month

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival holds 12th edition this month. The 12th edition of the Bucharest Jewish Film Festival will kick off on November 15 with a selection of movies signed by renowned directors, concerts, exhibitions, and conferences. The festival, scheduled to end on November 21, will take place in several venues in Bucharest, namely the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]