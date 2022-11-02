KPMG Assisted Monsson With Sale Of Europe’s Biggest Solar Park Of Arad To Rezolv Energy

KPMG Assisted Monsson With Sale Of Europe's Biggest Solar Park Of Arad To Rezolv Energy. The Energy Deal Advisory team of KPMG in Romania assisted Monsson, the leading developer of renewable energy projects in Romania, with the sale of the largest solar project development in Europe to Rezolv Energy, a leading CEE energy transition platform backed by EUR500 million funding from (...)