Raffeisen Bank Lists Its Second Issue Of Sustainable Bonds, Worth RON325.5M, On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Raiffeisen Bank, a major player in Romania’s banking sector, is listing on Wednesday (Nov 2) its second issue of sustainable bonds worth RON325.5 million, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]