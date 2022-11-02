Greener Cluj: Local government approves new 10-hectare park project worth RON 2.7 mln

Greener Cluj: Local government approves new 10-hectare park project worth RON 2.7 mln. Emil Boc, Cluj-Napoca's mayor, announced the project for the new "Bună Ziua Park," which will boast 10.7 hectares and is valued at over RON 2.7 million. In a statement on his Facebook page, the mayor says that he’s signed the development contract and “the tender for the execution of the works is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]