PM Ciuca visits Iveco truck factory: We received assurances that delays will be recovered by next year



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who visited the Iveco truck factory in southern Petresti, Dambovita County on Wednesday, said that the company’s representatives offered assurances that the delays caused by the pandemic and some issues related to logistics insurance will be recovered by next year. (...)