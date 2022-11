EY: Romania’s M&A Market Grows 18% In First Nine Months Of 2022

EY: Romania’s M&A Market Grows 18% In First Nine Months Of 2022. The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 169 transactions in the first nine months of 2022, seeing an increase of 18% compared with the same period of 2021, according to an EY analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]