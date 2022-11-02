Telekom Romania director criticizes Orange's latest sustainability initiative

Telekom Romania director criticizes Orange's latest sustainability initiative. Nicolas Mahler, financial director of Telekom Romania, recently criticized Orange for its plan to set up 300 PV sites over the next four years, suggesting that the latter could have done more and much sooner to bring down its electricity consumption. “Great to see that Orange Romania is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]