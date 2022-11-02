ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow 8.19% YoY In January-October 2022

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow 8.19% YoY In January-October 2022. New car registrations in Romania increased by 8.19% to a total 105,817 units in the first ten months of 2022 versus 97,870 units in the same period of 2021, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]