Raiffeisen Romania to repay EUR 19 mln of undue interest charged on loans extended during 2006-2009. Romania's High Court (ICCJ) ruled that Raiffeisen Romania has to pay back EUR 19 mln, plus interest to be calculated on a case-by-case basis, to over 9,000 of its customers who took loans during 2006-2009, Bursa.ro reported. The bank unilaterally raised the interest of the loans with no ground,