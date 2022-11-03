Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand for logistics and industrial spaces at maximum levels

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand for logistics and industrial spaces at maximum levels. Romania needs to implement policies to support the diversification of the business areas which could generate additional demand The demand for logistics and industrial spaces is close to registering a new record in 2022, a matter which is reflected in the vacancy rate, a rate of 4.3% (one of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]