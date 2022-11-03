Coface publishes CEE top 500 companies: How do the biggest companies bounce back from the pandemic?

Coface publishes CEE top 500 companies: How do the biggest companies bounce back from the pandemic?. GDP growth after a recession of -3.7% in the first year of pandemic Top 500 players: increase in turnover, net profits and employment, due to the recovery from the slump of activity Sectors: the reliable backbone oil and gas comes in first in the top 500 followed by automotive &... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]