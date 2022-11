Visual Fan Ups Stake in Intervision Trading to 61%

Visual Fan Ups Stake in Intervision Trading to 61%. Visual Fan, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, owner of Allview brand, has increased its stake in Intervision Trading, the exclusive wholesaler of AKAI brand in Romania and CEE, by acquiring a further 10% in its stock. Visual Fan now holds 61% in Intervision (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]