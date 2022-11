Romanian Startup easySales Heads Toward EUR 700,000 Annual Recurrent Revenues

Romanian Startup easySales Heads Toward EUR 700,000 Annual Recurrent Revenues. Local startup easySales, which which set up an automated B2B management and e-commerce platform, expects to reach annual recurrent revenues of around EUR700,000 at end-2022 as its team is now focusing more on medium-sized and large (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]