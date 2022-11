Carrefour Romania Jan-Sept Sales Up 5.8% from Year-Earlier Period

Carrefour Romania Jan-Sept Sales Up 5.8% from Year-Earlier Period. French retailer Carrefour, present in Romania for over two decades, boosted its sales in Romania by 5.8% in the first nine months of 2022 from the similar period of 2021. The increase is like-for-like, not considering expansion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]