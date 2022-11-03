Victoria’s Secret to buy Adore Me, an online lingerie startup with a Bucharest-based IT team

Victoria’s Secret to buy Adore Me, an online lingerie startup with a Bucharest-based IT team. US giant Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VS&Co) announced on November 1 that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adore Me, Inc., a digitally-native intimates brand, for a price tag of USD 400 million. Adore Me, started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in 2010, also has an IT development team (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]