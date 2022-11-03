EY: Surge in as-a-service models set to generate strong revenue growth beyond tech sector
Nov 3, 2022
EY: Surge in as-a-service models set to generate strong revenue growth beyond tech sector.
66% of companies surveyed believe their valuation will increase by 50% if they transition to anything-as-a-service (XaaS) 54% say they are now ready to adopt XaaS models Nearly a quarter (21%) expect to generate more than US$1b in revenue by 2027 Businesses’ readiness to adopt (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]