November 3, 2022

AmCham: Romanian Agency For Investments And Trade, A Long-Awaited Step Towards Facilitating Investing In Romania
The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) welcomes the decision to set up a Romanian Agency for Investments and Trade and expresses its confidence for a swift operationalization of this structure, in an institutional architecture that will ensures a positive impact similar to (...)

