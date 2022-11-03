AmCham: Romanian Agency For Investments And Trade, A Long-Awaited Step Towards Facilitating Investing In Romania

AmCham: Romanian Agency For Investments And Trade, A Long-Awaited Step Towards Facilitating Investing In Romania. The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) welcomes the decision to set up a Romanian Agency for Investments and Trade and expresses its confidence for a swift operationalization of this structure, in an institutional architecture that will ensures a positive impact similar to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]