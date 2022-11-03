Carrefour Romania’s sales rise 8.8% in Q3, second-highest growth at European level
Nov 3, 2022
French retailer Carrefour saw its sales rise 8.8% like-for-like (LFL) in Romania in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, in a context marked by high inflation. According to the company, this was the group’s second-highest growth at the European level. Carrefour (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]