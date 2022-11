ONV LAW: Largest Real Estate Investments In Romania Top EUR4B In 2H/2022

ONV LAW: Largest Real Estate Investments In Romania Top EUR4B In 2H/2022. The value of the largest real estate investments in Romania exceeds EUR4 billion in the second half of 2022 and the sector of logistics and industrial parks remains the most effervescent with projects engulfing investments worth over EUR500 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]