Romanian Govt allots funding for construction of AI research labs at Cluj Technical University. The Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) is to receive RON 126 million in funding from the Government for the construction of the building that will host its laboratories dedicated to artificial intelligence research. The five-storey building, with a built surface of more than 2,000 sqm, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]