Non-EU foreign workers in Romania to require written agreement of first employer to change jobs
Nov 3, 2022
Non-EU foreign workers in Romania to require written agreement of first employer to change jobs.
The Romanian Government recently approved a series of legislative changes concerning the rights and obligations of non-EU employees, among them the obligation to obtain the written agreement of their first employer before they can change jobs during their first year under contract. The new (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]