Japan’s Uniqlo Might Arrive in Romania in 2024 or 2025. Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing, one of the world's largest fashion industry actors, might enter Romania as late as in 2024-2025, bringing its flagship brand Uniqlo, market sources say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]