Prime Kapital launches EUR 330 mln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca

Prime Kapital launches EUR 330 mln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca. Romanian real estate developer Prime Kapital announced a large-scale urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca, aiming to transform a 17.1-hectare industrial platform into a mixed-use multifunctional development. The project involves developing a commercial centre of approximately 75,000 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]