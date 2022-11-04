Energy supplier Tinmar fined after notifying customers about possible termination of contracts

Energy supplier Tinmar fined after notifying customers about possible termination of contracts. Tinmar Energy, the largest private electricity supplier, and its affiliated companies have been fined by market regulator ANRE, which carried out unannounced control actions following notifications sent by the firms to its customers regarding the possible termination of contracts as of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]