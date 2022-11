Ford Otosan: our suppliers plan to invest in Romania

Ford Otosan: our suppliers plan to invest in Romania. Turkish carmaker Ford Otosan plans to bring about seven suppliers, some of them already active in Romania, closer to the automobile factory in Craiova that it took over recently, said Güven Özyurt, general manager of Ford Otosan, at an event organized with Romanian media in Istanbul. After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]