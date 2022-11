DAW Benta builds EUR 7 mln decorative brick factory in Romania

DAW Benta builds EUR 7 mln decorative brick factory in Romania. Construction materials producer DAW Benta Romania, owned by Remus Aurel Benta and the German concern DAW SE, inaugurated an investment of approximately EUR 7 mln in a factory of decorative bricks in Sâncraiu de Mureş, in the county of Mureş, Ziarul Financiar announced. The investment was made (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]