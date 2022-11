Nuclearelectrica SA organized Romania’s Nuclear Energy Projects – Suppliers Days, between 19-21 October 2022

Nuclearelectrica SA organized Romania’s Nuclear Energy Projects – Suppliers Days, between 19-21 October 2022. Small Modular Reactors Project & Cernavoda NPP Units 3&4 New Build* ROMATOM, NuScale, Fluor, SNC-Lavalin and Sargent and Lundy partnered the event As part of its civil nuclear development program, Nuclearelectrica organized in partnership with ROMATOM, together with Candu Energy Inc., a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]