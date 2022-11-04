Samsung Romania Expects Smartphone Market to Reach Some EUR1.3B in 2022, Up 20% By Value



Romania’s smartphone market will hit a value of around EUR1.3 billion at end-2022, up 20% from 2021 as the premium segment is gaining ever more ground. Premium smartphone sales now account for half of the total market value, in line with estimates by South Korea’s giant Samsung, leader of (...)