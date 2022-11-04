Romanian healthcare provider Sanador opens fully digital OR unit following EUR 6 mln investment
Nov 4, 2022
Romanian private healthcare provider Sanador has opened a fully digital operating room (OR) unit, a hybrid mobile room, and a digitalized intensive care unit for cardiovascular surgery at its hospital in Bucharest. The new areas were built, furbished and equipped in eight months, following a (...)
