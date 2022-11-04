Romanian Liberals draft bill to allow pets in public institutions and public transport
Nov 4, 2022
Romanian Liberals draft bill to allow pets in public institutions and public transport.
Marcel Vela, a Liberal MP and former minister of interior during the Covid-19 crisis, announced a bill backed by the Liberal Party (PNL) to allow the access of pets, essentially cats and dogs, in public institutions and means of public transport. "A small step for Romania, a big one for the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]