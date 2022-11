BCR Reports RON1.53B Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2022, Up Almost 35% from Year-Earlier Period

BCR Reports RON1.53B Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2022, Up Almost 35% from Year-Earlier Period. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria’s Erste Group, posted net profit worth RON1.53 billion (EUR312 million) in the first nine months of 2022, up 34.8% from the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]