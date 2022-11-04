Report: RO business services industry sees 30% growth in number of employees in the last three years



Report: RO business services industry sees 30% growth in number of employees in the last three years.

Over the last three years, the number of employees in the business services industry increased by nearly 30%, according to the yearly report of the Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL) in Romania. More than half of the companies responding to the survey said they expected the number (...)