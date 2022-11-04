Ministry of Education: Almost 10,000 acts of violence in schools in Romania in 2021-2022 school year



Almost 10,000 acts of violence were registered in educational institutions in Romania in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a report by the Ministry of Education. The report on the phenomenon of violence in the school environment in the 2021 – 2022 school year shows that, at the national (...)