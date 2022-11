Romania to supply 90% of Moldova's electricity needs

Romania to supply 90% of Moldova's electricity needs. Romania is set to supply Moldova with 90% of its electricity needs after the separatist region of Transnistria cut off Moldova proper from the Cuciurgan thermal power plant. Romania is now the only major source of electricity for Moldova, according to Victor Bânzari, the head of Energocom, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]