President Iohannis to attend the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
Nov 4, 2022
President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday and Tuesday in the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), the Presidential Administration reported on Friday. (...)
