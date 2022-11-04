President Iohannis to attend the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday and Tuesday in the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), the Presidential Administration reported on Friday.