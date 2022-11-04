One United Properties distributes cash dividend on November 3rd, bonus shares on November 4th

One United Properties distributes cash dividend on November 3rd, bonus shares on November 4th. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has announced the payment on November 3rd of the half-year dividend amounting to 0.013 lei per share. On November 4th, the Company will distribute to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]