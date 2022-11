Scallier Sets Off Construction Of Retail Park In Mosnita Noua

Scallier Sets Off Construction Of Retail Park In Mosnita Noua. Poland’s Scallier, one of the most dynamic investors in small and middle-sized retail parks, is starting the construction of a retail park in the locality of Mosnita Noua, in Romania's western Timis County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]