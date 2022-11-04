Program run by Envisia Business School and Bucharest Stock Exchange trains board members in Romania to handle increasingly complex challenges

Program run by Envisia Business School and Bucharest Stock Exchange trains board members in Romania to handle increasingly complex challenges. A unique educational program in the local landscape aims to enhance the practical abilities of board members in listed Romanian companies or firms aspiring to get listed and help them face increasingly complex challenges. A partnership between Envisia – Board of Elites, the first business (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]