November 4, 2022

Defence Minister Tilvar attends ceremony celebrating Italy’s National Unity and Armed Forces Day
Nov 4, 2022

Defence Minister Tilvar attends ceremony celebrating Italy’s National Unity and Armed Forces Day.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar participated in the ceremony celebrating Italy’s National Unity and Armed Forces Day, Italy’s Embassy in Bucharest informed. The event took place in a small circle format, with several guests and without public, at the Ghencea Italian Cemetery in Bucharest, (...)


 
 
